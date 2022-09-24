“Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept it” – May Edochie bares it all on marriage to Yul

May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s first wife has spoken out about her marriage to the actor.

Recall that her marriage to the actor became strained following his marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin.

May in a lengthy post on her Instagram page revealed that they jointly own their house, hence, the reason she and the actor live together.

For her, polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept it.

May also hinted at forgiving her husband, Yul, for his mistake as she noted how everyone deserves an opportunity to make things right when they stray.

She wrote;

“The ability to accept or tolerate challenges and problems in life is a virtue, and should not be misconstrued. There is no point making an already bad situation worse, hence the need to remain calm is crucial. I understand that we all have our weaknesses and limitations as humans, and I personally believe everyone deserves an opportunity to make things right when they stray… Forgiveness is divine.

Beyond all unnecessary facades, Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept it. It is something I think all parties involved should embrace willingly, and it’s okay for anyone for anyone who chooses it. Some regions/traditions allow polygamy and I have nothing against it. However, I am ABSOLUTELY against it. However, I am absolutely certain that I will not be NUMBERED as a wife or be cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with my faith and family values.

God blessed me with a happy, peaceful and lovely family in a beautiful and JOINTLY built ‘mansion’ that started from little or nothing….humble beginnings. What more could I have been asking for? I had a stable and loving home prior to the unprecedented events regarding my marriage .

Life is made up of an infinite amount of choices. Most decisions might be tough to make, but whenever we confront our opinions with courage and confidence, we should equally be open to the paths of our own design. I believe that we are solely responsible for our choices, and we have to accept the consequences of every deed, word, and thought that comes with it in our lifetime.

We should understand that taking life changing decisions hastily is not the best. God in His infinite mercy fixes things in His own time. He will definitely answer all our prayers. Thanks you all for your continuous prayers, love and support. May God bless you abundant. It’s still my birth month”.

See her post below: