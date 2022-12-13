Nigerian lady dumps man because he cried profusely when his betting ticket cut

Maryam Lasisi, a Nigerian lady, has revealed that she lost interest in a man he was interested in dating due to his reaction to losing in sports betting.

She recalled calling him on the phone and him crying uncontrollably because his ticket was cut, and she was irritated.

According to Maryam, though she does not see anything wrong with a man showing emotions, she felt the way he cried was too much for a man.

She explained that her impression of him changed because of that incident, so she dumped the idea of going into a relationship with him.

Maryam wrote; ”I called him and he was crying because his bet cut. I’m all for men showing emotions but hearing “Omo I f**k up” while someone was crying his eyes out was very cringe.

Omo, I couldn’t look at him the same way again abeg.”

See her post below:

I called him and he was crying because his bet cut 🥴 https://t.co/y8ubq1BBIs — Ribena Junkie 💜 (@MaryamLasisi) December 13, 2022

In reaction, Twitter user, @Biodexraj commented; Maybe na 1 cut him 50 million naira 😒😒 why him no go cry 🥺🥺😂😂🤣🤣

@IpubliciseGod; When e be say na just one game cut am and the game na the last game for the slip

@TweetInspector0; “My boyfriend does not show emotions ” You Jam emotional men, you dey run. If he can’t cry to you, who else should he cry to ? And you want to be your boo bestfriend abi but he should hide his emotions ? If the bet enter now, shey you no go chop inside ni ? Ok ohh

@topetyez_; But it can be painful, u don’t know if he was about to win jackpot. These things dey pain ooo.