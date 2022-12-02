Nigerian lady takes daughter to the river on her 5th birthday, says water gave her the kid

A woman identified as MamaGold with the Tiktok handle @uchennatricia has got the internet buzzing after taking her 5-year-old daughter to water to celebrate her fifth birthday.

According to MamaGold, her daughter was sick after she gave birth to her and someone then introduced her to ‘umo mmiri’, the watergod that gave her the child.

In her words:

“I almost lost this girl after her birth, I never knew that she was a dada child,I was busy combing her hair and she was busy planing to go back until I took her some where &was told what to do,and I did,I as well went to water for her sake,my baby became oky automatically, life is mystery.”

Reacting to this, netizens kicked against the act as many claimed she was denying the child of her rights to free choice and also introducing her to a future stigmatic problem.

@rive2222: “Each to their own. If that’s what she believes let her be. Her beliefs, her child. Ongafuniyo kayekele mani.”

@taogebeauty: “Please don’t let anyone bully into not pursuing your path…we are Africans and we hv a tradition that our colonizer Hv made to be view as evil…post it!”

@leppgoldd1: “Abiku, I pray she lives long and takes care of you, please do whatever she wants, don’t make her sad please.”

Watch video below;