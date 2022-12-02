TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he…

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the…

Nigerian lady takes daughter to the river on her 5th birthday, says water gave her the kid

Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman identified as MamaGold with the Tiktok handle @uchennatricia has got the internet buzzing after taking her 5-year-old daughter to water to celebrate her fifth birthday.

According to MamaGold, her daughter was sick after she gave birth to her and someone then introduced her to ‘umo mmiri’, the watergod that gave her the child.

In her words:

READ ALSO

Nigerian comedian, Sydney Talker shows off mom as she clocks…

Nigerian father goes emotional as he receives surprise…

“I almost lost this girl after her birth, I never knew that she was a dada child,I was busy combing her hair and she was busy planing to go back until I took her some where &was told what to do,and I did,I as well went to water for her sake,my baby became oky automatically, life is mystery.”

Reacting to this, netizens kicked against the act as many claimed she was denying the child of her rights to free choice and also introducing her to a future stigmatic problem.

@rive2222: “Each to their own. If that’s what she believes let her be. Her beliefs, her child. Ongafuniyo kayekele mani.”

@taogebeauty: “Please don’t let anyone bully into not pursuing your path…we are Africans and we hv a tradition that our colonizer Hv made to be view as evil…post it!”

@leppgoldd1: “Abiku, I pray she lives long and takes care of you, please do whatever she wants, don’t make her sad please.”

Watch video below;

@uchennatricia

I took my daughter to her water of recarnations on her 5years birthday 🌹🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🌹❤️❤️

♬ Eselu na enu mmiri – Boy.o.Boy

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the presence of…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to catch his…

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her…

Nigerian man sees old man hawking pure water, buys him a tricycle, phone in one…

Skitmaker Kiekie shares beautiful moments from her gender reveal party (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady takes daughter to the river on her 5th birthday, says water gave…

“I used to feel ashamed because he’s a farmer” – Man studying in Canada hails…

“If we date for two weeks and you don’t ask me for money,…

Hermes cuts ties with Allysyn, stirs mixed reactions with cryptic post

“I have caught wedding bouquets 4 times, I pray Rita Dominic’s own come true” —…

My girlfriend dumped me after I lost N10M to fraud; ridicules me for begging for…

Ooni of Ife’s 3rd wife thanks him for making her heart’s desire come true,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More