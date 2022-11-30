Nigerian man sees old man hawking pure water, buys him a tricycle, phone in one day (Video)

A Nigerian man who saw an old man in the market hawking satchet water, approached him and changed his story for better.

The old man had been hawking water to take care of his sick wife but was approached by the good Samaritan, @fakelife058 who got him a new phone since his initial phone was stolen.

The kind man also groomed him by taking him shopping, new haircut and getting him a tricycle.

The elderly man’s family blessed his benefactor and thanked her immensely.

Reacting to this, netizens also prayed for him and concluded that more people like the good Samaritan is needed in the country.

@bridget10111: said, “Handsome pikin, u shall get favour, good health Long life and prosperity all the days of ur life in Jesus name, Amen.”

@mathiasnaron said, “God bless those that provide for the poor. your account will never dry. you give papa more hope and you put smile on his face. God bless you.”

@uzonwachineke said, “What u have done today has been recorded in heaven!! God bless u for putn smile in d face of d poor !!”

Watch video below: