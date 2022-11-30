TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of…

Nigerian man sees old man hawking pure water, buys him a tricycle, phone in one day (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man who saw an old man in the market hawking satchet water, approached him and changed his story for better.

The old man had been hawking water to take care of his sick wife but was approached by the good Samaritan, @fakelife058 who got him a new phone since his initial phone was stolen.

The kind man also groomed him by taking him shopping, new haircut and getting him a tricycle.

READ ALSO

Netizens react to recent video of former pure water hawker,…

Young man fulfills promise; gives old man half of the money…

The elderly man’s family blessed his benefactor and thanked her immensely.

Reacting to this, netizens also prayed for him and concluded that more people like the good Samaritan is needed in the country.

@bridget10111: said, “Handsome pikin, u shall get favour, good health Long life and prosperity all the days of ur life in Jesus name, Amen.”

@mathiasnaron said, “God bless those that provide for the poor. your account will never dry. you give papa more hope and you put smile on his face. God bless you.”

@uzonwachineke said, “What u have done today has been recorded in heaven!! God bless u for putn smile in d face of d poor !!”

Watch video below:

@fakelife058

I meet this old man hawking pure water

♬ original sound – trouble no Good

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and…

“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as…

“I no fit pay 1naira” – Okada rider dragged to court after…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary (Details)

Rita Dominic fully takes up husband’s surname ‘Anosike’ after their white…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man sees old man hawking pure water, buys him a tricycle, phone in one…

“I’m proud to share that I’m surrounded by a godly…

“Chairman wan open zip o” – Impatient groom attempts to…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary (Details)

“I can’t have kids for my husband” – Woman confesses…

“Avoid pretty girls at all cost if your bank account isn’t…

Cook puts laxative in employer’s lunch then absconds with his money and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More