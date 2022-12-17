Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date of birth

Ahmed Musa, a Nigerian professional footballer, has stirred argument online after revealing his true age as 30.

Ahmed Musa took to Twitter to share a photo of his voter registration card, revealing his birth year as 1992. This has divided the internet, as many people can’t believe the footballer is only 30 years old.

Many people took to his comment section to call him out for lying about his age.

See reactions below:

burnagirley; That’s his football age. He is actually 1962

wrldprincecharming; Musa is right but if you think he’s wrong you’re also right 😂😂

magic_troy212; He maybe correct cos it depends on the calender his calendar 890days makes a year…His calendar is different..

skizzyofficial; Na football voters card🥹🥹

incredible_aarons; Ehhmm. Sorry it was a mistake during the process of registration. It was supposed to be 1982😂😂😂😂😂

omo_mrbalo; How is it even anybody’s problem??? Y’all full of shits! Let a man breathe 🙄🙄

bignameeki; Yes Na, I was Born 1999 na, why are Nigerians like this sef🤔

like____felicity; This my country people no get business with “Mind your business “ 😂😂😂😂😂

justforthevibezzz; Nothing works in the country , even to make ID card right way is a problem 😂.Nigeria is dead dead,only way Nigeria will ever be great again is make it death penalty for any politician caught embezzling. Until this becomes a law in Nigeria I’m sorry the country is doomed.