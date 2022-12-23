Nobody can stain your name – Angela Okorie praises Empress Njamah

Nollywood actress and singer, Angela Okorie, has eulogized Empress Njamah following her recent relationship drama with the fiance.

Empress Njamah recently made headlines as her personal life with her supposed boyfriend became known to the world. There have been so many different viewpoints spoken on the subject. Angela Okorie, however, has sided with her friend, calling her the finest.

Everyone, in the opinion of Angela Okorie, needs a friend in their life who is kind, passionate about humanity, and who has accomplished much for humanity. Empress Njamah fits this description.

Angela penned a lovely note to her friend she wrote: