Nobody can stain your name – Angela Okorie praises Empress Njamah

Nollywood actress and singer, Angela Okorie, has eulogized Empress Njamah following her recent relationship drama with the fiance.
Empress Njamah recently made headlines as her personal life with her supposed boyfriend became known to the world. There have been so many different viewpoints spoken on the subject. Angela Okorie, however, has sided with her friend, calling her the finest.
Everyone, in the opinion of Angela Okorie, needs a friend in their life who is kind, passionate about humanity, and who has accomplished much for humanity. Empress Njamah fits this description.
Angela penned a lovely note to her friend she wrote:
You see this babe right here
Everyone needs some1 like Empress
In their lives, forget social media, anything can happen to anyone, see she is Love,
She is kind, passionate about humanity,
Yes, she has done a lot for humanity, name it,
You know life never gives us what we truly deserve, people tend to take advantage of good people, Empress I love you.
And Nobody can change that, I celebrate your strength, you are a strong babe,
You have worked and earned that name and respect in society, you are a household name Nah, nobody will discredit or put a stain on your name, you are my babe for life ❤️ love you endlessly babygirl 😘”.
