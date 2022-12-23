TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

Nobody can stain your name – Angela Okorie praises Empress Njamah

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nollywood actress and singer, Angela Okorie, has eulogized Empress Njamah following her recent relationship drama with the fiance.

Empress Njamah recently made headlines as her personal life with her supposed boyfriend became known to the world. There have been so many different viewpoints spoken on the subject. Angela Okorie, however, has sided with her friend, calling her the finest.

Everyone, in the opinion of Angela Okorie, needs a friend in their life who is kind, passionate about humanity, and who has accomplished much for humanity. Empress Njamah fits this description.

READ ALSO

“You don’t know what is coming, I know your day…

VIDEO: “Yes I hit her” – Empress Njamah’s…

Angela penned a lovely note to her friend she wrote:

You see this babe right here

Everyone needs some1 like Empress

In their lives, forget social media, anything can happen to anyone, see she is Love,

She is kind, passionate about humanity,

Yes, she has done a lot for humanity, name it,

You know life never gives us what we truly deserve, people tend to take advantage of good people, Empress I love you.

And Nobody can change that, I celebrate your strength, you are a strong babe,

You have worked and earned that name and respect in society, you are a household name Nah, nobody will discredit or put a stain on your name, you are my babe for life ❤️ love you endlessly babygirl 😘”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Hilarious moment Regina Daniels was forced to speak Igbo on set (Video)

“I didn’t know it’s a crime to repeat clothes as a celebrity” – Paul…

Nobody can stain your name – Angela Okorie praises Empress Njamah

“I’m blessed to have a great support system” – Actress Chika Ike finally…

Husband and wife in tears at airport as man gets set to travel abroad for a long…

Funny video trends as pastor’s two-year-old son disrupts service (Video)

“Dem go spend am” – Reactions as man shares video of fake new N1k…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More