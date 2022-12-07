TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as…

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick…

“Nobody don cash out reach me” – Portable declares as he shows off pile of cash fans sprayed him (Video

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial street hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has once again bragged and shown off his stacks of money.

In a video which was shared on his Instagram page, the ‘zazzo’ star who’s currently making the news revealed that his fans had sprayed him lots of money.

Apparently, the singer had gone for a show where fans sprayed him naira of different denominations.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Portable begs victim he knocked down while…

“Make una come learn how to sing real music from…

He took online to flaunt the cash which had been strewn on the floor in his room while declaring that nobody has made the cash his made this year.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, _sueldelioness wrote: “Happiness is FREE!!! The denomination sprayed doesn’t matter,it’s the luv shown him he appreciates more obviously and this is what life should be about. Congratulations portable”

iam_hayomide wrote: “Everything no fi reach 500k”

ace_tlg wrote: “This Portable guy, trended from January to December. It’s the Consistency for me. Akoi Grace lori 50 50 Naira”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

“We need another brother” – Mercy Johnson’s children…

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing as a job…

“Them don rip me” – Dancer in tears as he shows off…

“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m still alive” – Teenager shot 12 times taunts his assailants from hospital…

Police allegedly invade man’s house in Ilorin, extort him because he works…

“If you can make it in Lagos, you can make it anywhere” – Shade…

BBNaija’s Laycon trades word with critic who said he isn’t fit to be called a…

“Stop whining like a little girl” – Linda Ikeji slams Meghan Markle for…

“Nobody don cash out reach me” – Portable declares as he shows off…

Okada man rejects lady seeking to sleep with him, tears her note in viral video

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More