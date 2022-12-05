Oladips tenders apology to Wizkid, calls out Olamide, Reminisce

Nigerian rapper, Oladips has tendered a heart felt apology to Grammy Award winning singer, Wizkid following his diss track to him at the same time calling out rap legends, Olamide and Reminisce.

This comes following the diss track aimed at Wizkid following the declaration that rap is dead and boring.

Retracting his steps, Oladips affirmed that Wizzy’s speech was never the problem but rather the internal battle in the entertainment industry.

Speaking on the grudge Olamide has for him, the rapper stated that after he left his record label, their relationship became alien.

In a lengthy thread, he wrote;

“@serikiomoowo Did His Concert Yesterday Him No Call Me, Him & His Manager Re My Egbon 4 Industry Normal! We Even Did A Song Togeda! Apparently He Invited @IamReminisce & Wud’nt Want A Clash!Yo F.C My Bad,I Didnt Get My Priorities Right, Wiz Is Not D Problem!D Problem Is More Inward.

I Heard Dat He Came To Deliver Invites At The Estate Beside Mine Which I Am Very Sure My Name Go Done Come Up In Conversation!It’s Been 4 Years Since I Left The Record Label, Yet Dis Dead Ass Politics Still Dey Go On!How Did I Go Wrong With Yall? Weytin I Do?Cos I Told My Truth?

+ Me & @Olamide Used To Be Close, But He Stopped Talking To Me Since I Left The Record Label! The Way He Switched U Would Think I Was Signed To Him In The 1st Place Or I Did Him Wrong Directly! But I Guess It’s Out Of Love/Friendship & Loyalty To Reminisce! U See How D Game Works?

Like If I Perish I Perish! Nobody Send My Papa, It Don’t Matter If U Re Talented Or Not, If U Step On The Wrong Foot Trying To Fend For Yourself, E No Matter If Ur Right Or Wrong, U Re Done For! It’s A Circle Thing, If Dem Table Ur Matter? Otilo! Feels Like I’m In A Battle With My OG’s!

See Why I Said Wiz Is Not The Problem? Atleast Not Mine. Music Is Everything I Am, Like I Do This 100%, I See Comments Like “He’s A Yahoo Boy, He Dey Do Scam”, That’s Fxcked Up, Ask People Wey Know Me Or Dey Close To Me Fr! All I Do Is Make Music, All Day Everyday And The Day After!

If HipHop Is Truly A “Culture”, & Culture Is A “Way Of Life” So How Is Me Telling My “Life Stories” Through My Music A Sin? I Don’t Curse Nobody Out Like “Oloriburuku Ni Eh” Or Say You Are A Bastard”, All I Do Is Put My Feelings On A Beat!& Thats How I Became The BLACK SHEEP.

I Just Hope 1 Day We Will Find A Common Ground & Sort Out Our Differences Like Grown Men! Cos There Is No Love & Unity Among Us (IBILE Rappers) Except Una Wan Pretend, The OG’s & New Generation! See How Wiz Go Bring Oxlade On Stage, David Go Bring Mayorkun & All That Great Stuff.

U Don’t Want Me To Fail To Prove A Point & Vice Versa! Let’s Put All That Dark Energy Away & Embrace Love! It Literally Cost Us Nothing! This Is Me Reaching Out To Everyone! WE ARE NOT GOING TO LIVE FOREVER! I Just Want To Make Music, Make More Money, Take Care Of Myself & My Parents!

Lastly, Big Shout Out To @wizkidayo & F.C For The Motivation & Off-course My Dipsciples, 4rm The Depth Of My Soul I Say “THANK YOU ALL FOR THIS 2ND CHANCE” It’s All Love 4rm This Side! My New E.P Titled #BrokeBoy Will Be Out Everywhere 6PM Today, Let’s Take It To Number 1 ❤️.”