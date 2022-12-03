“Broke boys keep sending popsy rap videos; maybe i fit help una mama life” — Wizkid mocks colleagues, names real rappers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Wizkid Balogun, a Grammy Award-winning singer, mocks his junior colleagues for sending him rap videos in response to his declaration about rap music.

Wizkid recently declared rap to be a dead genre in an interview, prompting reactions from rappers across the entertainment industry.

Following the outburst, the international star, who had announced his final ever show in Lagos, stood by his words, dragging rappers to filth.

Wizzy referred to rappers as broke in a series of Snapchat posts, with the exception of Nasty C, Sakordie, and Black Sherif.

In his words, “Broke boys. Y’all keep sending una popsy rap videos! I go dey watch maybe I fit help una mama life.

Can’t believe y’all broke boys really thought Big Wiz will talk abt y’all wow. Y’all not even rappers! Nasty C / Sakordie / Black Sherrif the only rappers in Africa. Y’all dumb fucks.”

