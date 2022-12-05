“Only real men decide the venue of their wedding; a woman wrapper will allow his wife to decide”– Man says, gives reason

A man has said that only true men may choose the location of their wedding, while unmanly men leave it up to their spouses.

On Facebook, the individual who went by the name Obioma Ozulu and used the platform to give marriage advice while responding to a question on who should decide the wedding venue.

He claimed that when a man lets his wife choose the location of their nuptials, she begins to make all the decisions.

“Real men decides the venue of their wedding. Woman rappa will allow his wife to decide.

Note: If a woman decides the venue of the wedding, she will be the decision maker in that marriage.

Men dont allow what you cannot follow till the end,” he wrote.

