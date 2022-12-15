“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on separation from JJC Skillz

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress, has finally spoken out about her divorce from her ex-husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz.

The actress and filmmaker revealed their vision no longer aligned in an interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to her, their dreams and vision of what their marriage should be like are no longer aligned.

She added that all efforts to make it work fell on deaf ears, hence, their decision to split.

“Well, the truth is our dreams and vision of what our marriage should be just no longer aligned. And efforts to make it work all fell on deaf ears, so why hang around”, she said.

Meanwhile, Seasoned Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has gotten engaged.

The movie star announced the good news via her verified Instagram page on Thursday, December 15, 2022.