Physically challenged lady dances joyfully as she graduates from university (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

Chiwetalu Charity, a physically challenged woman, joyfully announces her final days within the walls of a university as she graduates.

A viral video depicted a differently-abled woman who couldn’t contain her joy after years of studying for a degree.

Charity, who joyfully danced, dedicated her graduation to one Chima Obieze, whom she had written on her shirt as the reason for her university graduation.

Taking to the video-sharing platform, TikTok, the physically challenged lady penned a short note of gratitude as she bags a degree, “I am officially a degree holder.”

Watch the video below …

