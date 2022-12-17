Physically challenged lady dances joyfully as she graduates from university (Video)

Chiwetalu Charity, a physically challenged woman, joyfully announces her final days within the walls of a university as she graduates.

A viral video depicted a differently-abled woman who couldn’t contain her joy after years of studying for a degree.

Charity, who joyfully danced, dedicated her graduation to one Chima Obieze, whom she had written on her shirt as the reason for her university graduation.

Taking to the video-sharing platform, TikTok, the physically challenged lady penned a short note of gratitude as she bags a degree, “I am officially a degree holder.”

Watch the video below …

In other news, Nancy Isime, a Nollywood actress, took to Instagram today, December 17th, to write a letter of appreciation to God as she celebrates her 31st birthday.