Rapper, NBA Geeboy boldly disses Wizkid during live performance (Video)

Famous US-based Nigerian rap star, Joshua Balogun, better known as NBA Geeboy has blasted Afrobeats singer, WizKid during a music show.

Geeboy decided to openly criticize Wizkid while playing his popular song “Your Stew” on live.

When the internet celebrity uttered the words “F**k Wizkid,” the audience erupted in horrified yells.

The rapper, who was only dressed in briefs, then passed the microphone to audience members and made them to recite the same Wizkid jab.

When he heard the crowd yell, “F**k Wizkid,” he jumped back on stage and resumed performing.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, mcwhizlad wrote; Many are mad few are roaming

ajibade6217; Na help he de fine

i_am_kejimi; You think say this boy dey ok sha

onyi_best_girl; So this crase sef don Dey enter stage dey perform

cherrillicious; Wetin they do this guy

safoi_jewels; I no hear anything oooo 😂

iam__lilly; Them go soon beat you 😂 just dey play😂😂

oladimejiibello; This guy don Dey perform on stage 😂😂😂🙏

rigelthegreat_; Country wey like cruise! E Dey give them cruise

private_afa_; Them go beat am very soon no worry