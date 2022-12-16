Reactions as 2face and Annie idibia’s 14-year-old daughter, Isabel, shares plans for Asake concert in the UK

2face and Annie Idibia’s 14-year-old daughter, Isabel, has stirred reactions with her plans for Asake’s concert in the United Kingdom.

The 14-year-old who left Nigeria to continue with her education in the UK, recently took to her official Instagram page to express her undying support for the buzzing ‘Joha’ hitmaker.

The Nigerian celebrity couple’s daughter had shared a viral video of a young lady who sang her heart out as if she was re-living her heartbreak all over again, during the ‘Last Last’ with Burna Boy, at the African Giant’s concert.

This raised a lot of concern amongst netizens as many said it shouldn’t be for a 14-year-old girl.

Netizens who came across a report on Olivia’s post on Asake’s concert, took to social media to share their opinions.

See post below;