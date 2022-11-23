“He threatened me with poison whenever I refuse him” – 14-year-old girl assaulted by dad

A 14-year-old girl in Ibadan, whose name has been withheld, has cried out for help from her father who repeatedly assaults her.

The OSST commandant, Olusegun Idowu who confirmed the girl’s plea to the Nigeria Tribune said that the girl and her father were brought to the group’s office where the girl opened up on her father’s incestuous deeds.

This was after an anonymous resident of Olosan area of Ayegun community in Ibadan, Oyo state had pleaded with a vigilante group, Oluyole security Surveillance Team (OSST) to take her out of her father’s house before he would destroy her.

In the girl’s words,

“My father has been having s*xual intercourse with me for some time whenever you wanted to do it, it would be begging me. If I refuse them, you would threaten that it would poison me.

When it became frequent and I became tired of the s*xual relationship I did not desire, I went with private radio station to report him. My mother’s name is rashida. she’s an Ibadan indigene but lives in lagos. I know my father’s family members but when I do this sister, she was nonchalant about it.

She said I was lying against my father. I want my father to be punished for his deeds. He used to beat me over offenses I did not commit. I want to be taken away from him. I don’t want him to know wherever I’m taken to, because I’m tired of it all.”

In her father’s defense, he confessed to his deeds and pleaded that it wasn’t good for a man to be alone.

“I have a wife who was a child for me. We were staying together until a few weeks ago when she went to her family over a disagreement.

I was living alone with my daughter. What are we just say is that, it is not good for a man to live without a female partner” he said.