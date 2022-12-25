She’s always twerking online – Woman rejects her brother’s choice for a wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Bianca Wamu, a Kenyan woman, has admitted that she clashed with her brother about the woman he wants to marry.

She turned down the woman he proposed as his future spouse because she dislikes her reputation as a “serial twerker” online.

Bianca claimed that her brother’s girlfriend frequently shares videos of herself twerking while half-nude on social media and that she felt it would be wrong to turn a blind eye and permit her sibling to marry such a woman.

According to the woman, she informed him of her dislike for the lady because of what she does and asked if he could not find someone amongst the women in Kenya that will be a good mother to their kids.

She said he has refused to talk to her ever since she made him realise that she is not in support such a union.

Bianca said; “My brother wants to marry this LADY, but I’ve issues with the girl! The lady is a serial TWERK. Shares videos dancing HALF-NAKED. Yes, I know my brother loves her, but I’ve asked him,” Of all the WOMEN in Kenyan,you can’t find a good MOTHER for my nephews?” He’s not TALKING to me.”

