Socialite Vera Sidika Pregnant With Second Child

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Socialite, Vera Sidika is expecting her second child A year after welcoming her first baby.

Vera Sidika, finally revealed that she is truly pregnant with her second child after months of denying that she was overdue.
Vera announced the news on Monday via Instagram, explaining that she only found out she was expecting at four months—exactly before she was scheduled for a breast augmentation procedure.

Vera captioned the photo:

”Sweethearts, Asia’s sibling is on the way!!!🎊💃🏼God had plans for our little family to grow bigger 🙏Imagine we Discovered at 4 & half months ☺️ just when I was about to go for my breast enlargement surgery 😂 I had to cancel my trip & embrace our little miracle,”

”I’ve learnt that Being pregnant means everyday is another day closer to meeting the other love of our life. Thanks to hubby @brownmauzo254 for this blessing & shooting babies every year 😂🤣 today, we’re officially 7 months pregnant 🤰 Super happy that Asia gets a sibling she’ll grow with. BFFs loading,”

Now at 7 months, the mother of one expressed her excitement at her growing family, and thanked her husband for ‘shooting babies every year’.

 

See post below;
