“Some people claimed I was too local to win BBNaija show” – Phyna reveals

Winner of BBnaija “Level Up” season, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor best known as Phyna hjas revealed how a lot of people thought she didn’t deserve to win the show labelling her a ‘local girl’.

During an Instagram live session, Phyna stated that some people are of the opinion that she didn’t deserve to win the seventh edition of the reality show, tagging her as a local girl.

Phyna however disclosed that her followership has increased from 15,000 to over a million followers after trying for four years to be on the show. She asked those who think she doesn’t deserve to win the show to go tell God.

She said: