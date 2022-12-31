“Some people claimed I was too local to win BBNaija show” – Phyna reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Winner of BBnaija “Level Up” season, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor best known as Phyna hjas revealed how a lot of people thought she didn’t deserve to win the show labelling her a ‘local girl’.

During an Instagram live session, Phyna stated that some people are of the opinion that she didn’t deserve to win the seventh edition of the reality show, tagging her as a local girl.

Phyna however disclosed that her followership has increased from 15,000 to over a million followers after trying for four years to be on the show. She asked those who think she doesn’t deserve to win the show to go tell God.

She said:

I went into the Big Brother house with just 15,0000 followers on Instagram. And now, I have one million followers. Some people said I was local and did not deserve to win the show. (They) should go and tell God that I did not deserve to win the show.

“I am on my own. I just prayed to God, and He helped me after four years (of trying to be on the show). I got into the house and was myself. I won and was given the prize money, yet some people are complaining.

“My skit with Broda Shaggi has a lot of views. Even if Broda Shaggi does not write a script, I will write one.”

