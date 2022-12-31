‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy Austin as she marks birthday today

Controversial Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has praised his second wife Judy Austin as she turns a year older today, December 31, 2022.

The father of five praised Judy Austin on his Instagram page, calling her the Highest of them all.

“IJELE ODOGWU! A very happy birthday to you @judyaustin1. The Queen of Capricorns.

Okwulu Okalisia. God’s special daughter. I wish you many more beautiful and successful years filled with God’s blessings. May God lead you always,’ Yul Edochie captioned the photos of his beautiful wife he posted.

See his post below:



