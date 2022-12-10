TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to…

“Somebody is now showing skin” – Moyo Lawal shades…

“They wait for me everyday” – Nigerian lady cries out as goats surround her at her house (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady identified as Ebue Jennifer has got the internet buzzing after she shared a video of her bottlefeeding baby goats (kids) with milk.

According to Jennifer, the mother goat died after giving birth to the twin kids and they became orphans.

This was what prompted her to bottlefeed them with milk and now the kid goats run after her everyday. Sometimes, they prevent her from going to work because they think she’s their mother.

READ ALSO

“He asked for it” – Mum dragged after…

“Daddy where’s mama?” – Little girl…

Reacting to this, @leah_posh said, “u don turn to nne ewu oo😂😂😂😂 u better carry dem for back to work o😂😂.. I can’t stop laughing.”

@ayomide_23 said, “Aww cute but las las na pot dey wait for them 😂😂.”

@immaculatefragrances said, “They think you’re their mom 😂😭.”

@doctorcharis said, “They will follow you everywhere you go 😂😂.”

@jadapinkett14 said, “Babies ur mother is lovely until she ready to cook unno down😂😂😂.”

@registeredlunatic said, “You’re now their mother, you can’t ignore them.”

@poa0009 said, “This is soooo cute 🥰.”

@papakwesi996 said, “Pepper soup is the final destination.”

@ama_reina said, “You’re automatically their mum now😂😂😂 Thank you for being nice.”

@adorrarosan said, “You go fit to chop Dem so??😂😂😂😂.”

Watch video below:

@ebue_jennifer

Na run I still Dey run like this🥹🥹🥹#viralvideo #fyp

♬ Theres squirrels in my pants Ini cash – Ini_cash

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial eyelashes and nails…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to discover she’s a…

“Somebody is now showing skin” – Moyo Lawal shades Frederick’s wife, Peggy…

How to make a married man divorce his wife for you – Relationship expert,…

Governor Sanwo-Olu reacts as 27-year-old man files lawsuit claiming to be his…

Actress Peggy Ovire reveals her secret to winning Frederick Leonard’s heart

Nigerian lady disappointed at sugar daddy for sending her just N10k

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“They wait for me everyday” – Nigerian lady cries out as goats…

Actress Peggy Ovire reveals her secret to winning Frederick Leonard’s heart

Drama as groom makes a scene when asked to kiss the bride (Video)

Tega Dominic stirs reactions as she does suggestive dance moves on Pere (Video)

First class graduate breaks down in tears for fear of staying unemployed like…

“I honestly do not know how to cook” — Dj Cuppy reveals to fiancé after losing…

‘I’ve no business with fraud, all I do is chop life’ – D’Banj brags after ICPC…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More