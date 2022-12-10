“They wait for me everyday” – Nigerian lady cries out as goats surround her at her house (Video)

A young lady identified as Ebue Jennifer has got the internet buzzing after she shared a video of her bottlefeeding baby goats (kids) with milk.

According to Jennifer, the mother goat died after giving birth to the twin kids and they became orphans.

This was what prompted her to bottlefeed them with milk and now the kid goats run after her everyday. Sometimes, they prevent her from going to work because they think she’s their mother.

Reacting to this, @leah_posh said, “u don turn to nne ewu oo😂😂😂😂 u better carry dem for back to work o😂😂.. I can’t stop laughing.”

@ayomide_23 said, “Aww cute but las las na pot dey wait for them 😂😂.”

@immaculatefragrances said, “They think you’re their mom 😂😭.”

@doctorcharis said, “They will follow you everywhere you go 😂😂.”

@jadapinkett14 said, “Babies ur mother is lovely until she ready to cook unno down😂😂😂.”

@registeredlunatic said, “You’re now their mother, you can’t ignore them.”

@poa0009 said, “This is soooo cute 🥰.”

@papakwesi996 said, “Pepper soup is the final destination.”

@ama_reina said, “You’re automatically their mum now😂😂😂 Thank you for being nice.”

@adorrarosan said, “You go fit to chop Dem so??😂😂😂😂.”

Watch video below: