TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her…

“He hasn’t been the same since you left”…

“This mad man dey enter eye” – Nigerian Lady falls for mentally challenged man (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle, @preciouspeter90, has shared a clip of a mentally ill man.

She gushed over his handsomeness and showered him with praises while claiming that she fell in love with him.

Many netizens accused her of not doing well herself for admiring him physically while others reckoned with her that the mad man is truly fine.

READ ALSO

“There’s no more time to hide you again”…

“He dropped all my things in the hospital without a…

See reactions below:

@favvygold122: “See as him dread fine, this one na fine yahoo mad man”

@billkizz__: “with his mental problem see how handsome and calmed he still look😊 may God help him”

@chinonso212: “Challenge wen we Dey manage e reach ur turn u use mad man😫😫😫🥹🥹.. wen dem never use the sound for people like me wen normal finish 💔🥹.”

@madiva_jewllers: “until he bite u nah that time ur head go correct 😏”

@ogunseyiolamipos15: “omg this boy is really cute chaii handsome is his name oga ooo”

@itsfa.vvy: “It’s so sad 😞 that this fine man is mad”

@omobenima1: “I fear my gender when is come to feeling dey can love ❤️anything loveable”

@kaylapretty04: “He really cute i swear imagine this guy was normal he would have looked like omah lay i swear.”

Watch video below:

@preciouspeter90

I pray God resuces hjm🙏[email protected]

♬ original sound – ₛ₈ ✰

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting…

“He hasn’t been the same since you left” – Married woman…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on…

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“His death is starting to haunt me” – Lady cries out for help…

Identity of female driver cru$hed to death by train revealed (Photo)

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

“Just dey play” – Nigerian lady shows off wads of cash she made after playing…

“This mad man dey enter eye” – Nigerian Lady falls for…

Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in…

White boy goes viral for singing Burna Boy’s ”Last Last” word for word (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More