Trending video of Nigerian lady and her goat stirs reactions (Video)

By Shalom

A trending video of a Nigerian lady feeding her goat has stirred so many reactions on social media.

In the video, the lady was seen sitting down and holding bread, while the goat stretched to eat it from her hand.

The upper limbs of the goat were also on her laps, and some netizens found the video weird and strange.

“They wait for me everyday” – Nigerian…

Singer Asake Storms Stage in Atlanta with Stubborn Goat…

@Nita wrote: “This is the real GOAT!!”

@M.E.D100 said: “😂😂na you win this challenge.”

@eye_witness wrote: “You don use goat turn pet 🤣🤣.”

@korkorlyn added: “My father has a goat like this, you can never eat in peace when it around ☺️☺️😁.”

@Princeharry Buchi said: “That slap touch my head ooh.”

@Bhadie_Ella wrote: “U sure say no be ur boyfriend you turn to goat 😂.”

@Johnson Itz added: “Last last una go still kill am chop 😏.”

@~💕 wrote: “Reminds me of my grandma’s goat 😂 behaves like a dog.”

@Righteous said: “Nothing concern the goat… E just dey chop dey go 😅😅😅.”

@Jasmine wrote: “😂😂.”

@trencheskesh replied: “Shey this one dey mad ni ?”

@Philmo🫂 added: “Area Boys will One day chop your goat 🐐.”

@user19518821802343 said: “Aunty u finish work ooo👍👍👍, with ur pet goat 😂😂.”

@HM_kheshi wrote: “I guess the goat na asake.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvuP9R1/

