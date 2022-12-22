Vector holds low-key wedding with girlfriend

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun David professionally known as Vector Tha Viper has held a low-key marriage with his beautiful girlfriend, Yinka Cooker.

On December 21, the 38-year-old artist and his physiotherapy sweetheart, Yinka Cooker, were united in marriage.

Although neither Vector nor his wife made their wedding news public, friends have shared photographs and videos from the occasion on social media, and Vector’s wife has also uploaded these on her Instagram page.

The rapper and his wife may be seen in videos from the straightforward ceremony wearing simple white clothing while being surrounded by family and friends who came to witness their union.

See post below;

