VIDEO: Drama as bride refuses to marry groom during church wedding

By Deborah Ngere

A viral video has shown a confused audience at a church wedding when the bride refused to say ‘I do’ to her groom.

In the video making rounds, the bride-to-be and her future husband had arrived at the wedding location and were about to say their vows when she suddenly changed her mind.

She appeared to have declined to exchange vows when the couple was shown standing at the altar in a video that was posted online by a certain confused guest.

She was heard saying “yes” when the officiant asked if she wasn’t prepared for the marriage, which caused stunned gasps from onlookers.

Since the wedding wouldn’t go through, some of the guests got up and started leaving at this point.

