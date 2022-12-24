VIDEO: Highlights from Davido and his wife, Chioma’s vacation in Cape Verde

Award-winning Afrobeats musician Davido is currently on vacation in Cape Verde with his wife, Chioma Rowland.

The singer’s older brother Adewale Adeleke and his wife Kani are a part of the couple on vacation.

Blogger Gistforum 9ja posted footage online from their opulent trip. While Chioma, who is still suffering the loss of her son, appeared sober, Davido could be seen in one of the Videos playing with his niece.

THEINFONG recalls that Davido had made his first appearance with his wife, Chioma few days ago at his show in Qatar.

The newly married were in Qatar for the World Cup closing ceremony performance on, Sunday, December 18th.

The couple lost their son to the cold hands of death on October 31st 2022 after he drowned in their banana Island home.