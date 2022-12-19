VIDEO: Moment Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard flung man off stage after he tried dancing with singer

A viral video shows the moment singer, Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard threw a male fan off stage for attempting to dance with the singer.

In the video, Kizz Daniel was performing his hit song ‘Cough (Odo)’ when a fan suddenly rushed to the stage and began to dance.

For a brief while, the musician paused his performance and grinned as they danced.

His bodyguard, however, took offense to this and hurled the man off the stage right away.

The fan attempted to flee by avoiding the large bodyguard, but his efforts were in vain since he was grabbed from behind and thrown off the stage.

Some social media users who saw the video criticized the fan, while others thought the bouncer acted harshly.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW