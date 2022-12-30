VIDEO: Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child; 2nd with Alyssa Scott

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Hollywood actor, Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child; his 2nd with model, Alyssa Scott.

The birth of Nick Cannon’s child with Alyssa comes after the demise of their son, Zen, who died at just 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

In an emotional post, Alyssa reflects on the past and shares her joy with the world. Her caption reads:

“December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️ Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

Recall that Nick Cannon tearfully revealed the death of his 5 month old son.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the TV host discusses his son Zen’s tragic death from a brain tumor, his untimely passing, the sadness he is going through, how he and Scott want to honor Zen’s legacy.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott started to worry a few days after the birth of their son when their “very serene” baby’s breathing patterns sounded strange.

“It sounded like he had fluid in his lungs, like a sinus infection or something,” Cannon said.

