VIDEO: Pastors exchange words over who to lead congregation

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

A viral video shows a moment when two Celestial Church of Christ pastors where arguing on who to lead the congregation as they both stood their ground.

The internet has been buzzing with the video showing the verbal exchange between the two chief pastors of a celestial church.
Before the full church service started, the two men of God were seen on the altar offering anteceding prayers.
One of the pastors was standing his ground, ordering the other to leave even as they were tackling one another.

As one pastor kept raising his voice the other is seen looking as his as the divided congregation could be heard in the background supporting individual preachers while discouraging throwing the first fist.

