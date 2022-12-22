VIDEO: Sabinus under fire for featuring Tinubu’s mimicker at his show in Port Harcourt

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

Some social media users criticize Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, also known as Sabinus, for including Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s impersonator at his act in Port Harcourt in an effort to provide humor.

The event’s highlight, a video of a man imitating the APC presidential candidate in all ways—his gaffes, gestures, and so on—was shared by the content producer a few hours ago on his Instagram page.

Sabinus on his part was also spotted on stage putting out some funny moves as the audience laughed so hard.

Sharing the snippet, he wrote:

“You need to watch the full video 😂😂😂 if you missed my concert on 18th December!!!! Tap the link on my bio”

Reacting to the video, cybernauts expressed their displeasure.

One l.bari_ wrote: “The show is funny but in all honesty it is wrong”

source_gold wrote: “This is a very expensive joke and quite frankly not funny”

youngdempsey457 wrote: “This is very wrong to be sincere 😢”

legit_dollarface wrote:Make Tinubu no just win, because he go ban social media first.”

daniel_anabel wrote: “This joke went too far ooo…”

poundzing2022 wrote: “This is not funny at all”

nutty_cameo wrote: “This is damm wrong! I hope you don’t end your life same way you acted”

