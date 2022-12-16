White boy goes viral for singing Burna Boy’s ”Last Last” word for word (Video)

A white teenager has dazzled viewers on social media with his singing talent, which was captured in a viral video.

The young youngster sang an a cappella rendition of Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy’s popular heartbreak song, “Last Last”.

He was completely familiar with the song’s lyrics, including the parts in his native tongue and Pidgin English, which many people assumed he would find difficult to understand or pronounce.

Nigerians on social media complimented him after his cover performance as they marveled at how well he sang both the English and native language part of the song.

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the video, @monstersumade tweeted; Burna pressure

@suavefola wrote; Nice voice👏

@Rustom101 wrote; He kill am sha