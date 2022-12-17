“You don’t know what is coming, I know your day to day activities” – Empress Njamah’s fiance threatens her (Video)

Josh Wade, Empress Njamah’s estranged fiance, has threatened her with the information he has on her.

In a video posted online by Empress, the fiance revealed that he is aware of her daily activities and everything she does.

While smiling mischievously, he told the entrepreneur that she doesn’t know what is coming.

Sharing the video on her business page, Empress revealed that he had sent her the video, just hours after uploading the engagement video.

He said, “You actually don’t know what’s coming trust me. I swear to God, you don’t know what’s coming”.

He further said, “Everything I said to you, I think you consider it as a joke. But trust me it’s not.

I know your day to day activities and everything you do on a daily basis. I know absolute everything.

Thank you”.

Watch the video below: