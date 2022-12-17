TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” —…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says…

“You don’t know what is coming, I know your day to day activities” – Empress Njamah’s fiance threatens her (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Josh Wade, Empress Njamah’s estranged fiance, has threatened her with the information he has on her.

In a video posted online by Empress, the fiance revealed that he is aware of her daily activities and everything she does.

While smiling mischievously, he told the entrepreneur that she doesn’t know what is coming.

READ ALSO

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress…

VIDEO: “Yes I hit her” – Empress Njamah’s…

Sharing the video on her business page, Empress revealed that he had sent her the video, just hours after uploading the engagement video.

He said, “You actually don’t know what’s coming trust me. I swear to God, you don’t know what’s coming”.

He further said, “Everything I said to you, I think you consider it as a joke. But trust me it’s not.

I know your day to day activities and everything you do on a daily basis. I know absolute everything.

Thank you”.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” — James Brown opens…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on…

“Finally off the market forever” — Empress Njamah ecstatic as she gets engaged…

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress Njamah’s emotional…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“You don’t know what is coming, I know your day to day…

Couple melts hearts as they show off journey of their relationship (Video)

American singer, Lecrae gives self Nigerian name after discovering he’s of…

A man is meant to be with multiple women – Portable says

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress Njamah’s emotional…

VIDEO: “Yes I hit her” – Empress Njamah’s fiance, Josh tells…

“I’M NOT ENGAGED, I’m being blackmailed, to pay $450,000” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More