You made me experience what true love is – Stella Damasus remembers late husband, Jaiye Aboderin 18years after his death

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Stella Damasus, a Nollywood actress, has written a touching tribute to her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin.

Today, December 3th, marks the 18th anniversary of his death in 2004.

Stella took to Instagram to share a video collage of their love life, revealing how much she misses him.

She recalled how they always joked around, laughed, played games, and did everything together.

Stella praised him for everything he taught them and for showing her true love.

She wrote, “It’s been 18 years since you left us. I still can’t find the words to express how I feel. Some days are good and others are hard. Oh Jay! So much has happened that I wish I could gist you at 2 am when we share our gist and laugh so hard. Sitting on the floor of our bedroom and playing games was the highlight of my day. Listening to you talk about work, our future plans, your books, our music, the girls, always made me look at you in awe. Our children turned out right JAY. Thank you for all you taught me. You made me experience what true love is supposed to be. I will never forget. My teddy bear, my lover, the husband of my youth, my gist partner and padi, my music teacher, my mentor, oh how I miss you. You will never be forgotten. There can never be another like you. Rest in peace my love. Till we meet again”.

