“You’re a lucky man” Toyin Lawani tells Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paul Okoye

Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, has poured sweet words on her client and friend, Iyabo Ojo as she turns 45 today, December 21, 2022.

The celebrity stylist reiterated how Iyabo Ojo’s birthday came with double blessings, as she finally found her better half, Paul Okoye.

This is coming after the birthday celebrant, Iyabo Ojo revealed her lover, talent manager, Paul Okoye in recent post she made on her Instagram page.

Iyabo Ojo had fondly called Paul O her ‘Obim’ and the music executive also responded in the comment section by wishing her a happy birthday with an endearing name, “Happy birthday EzeNwanyi” which means “Queen Mother” in Igbo language.

Reacting to this, Toyin Lawani praised Paul Okoye for winning Iyabo’s heart.

In her words,

“45th Birthday came with great news. Glad you are finally ready to share your happiness with the world. Love when you are happy. I can press your mumu button. @pauloo2104 you are a lucky man. Stay blessed y’all. Love you sis, Let’s turn up for the Birthday Queen @Iyaboojofespris”.

See post below: