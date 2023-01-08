American ‘Eight is Enough’ actor, Adam Rich dead at 54

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Hollywood actor, Adam Rich who rose to prominence after starring as Nicholas Bradford on the famous television drama “Eight is Enough”, has died at 54.

Rich died on Saturday at his Los Angeles home, per a TMZ report quoting Rich’s family. There was no mention of the reason of death.

Rich made cameos on a number of TV episodes and other TV movies in the late 1970s and early 1980s, though his most well-known part is on “Eight Is Enough.”

A few of the credits include Fantasy Island, CHiPs, Small Wonder, and a voice part in the animated series “Dungeons & Dragons.”

Rich’s final on-camera appearance occurred in an episode of “Baywatch” in 1993, before he took a ten-year break from the industry.

Later, he played himself in the David Spade comedy “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star” from 2003. He also portrayed Crocodile Dundee in the television series Reel Comedy that same year.

