American singer, Anita Pointer dead at 74

American singer and songwriter, Anita Pointer has passed away at 74 after suffering from an illness.

Anita’s representative told TMZ that her death followed a “rather protracted and valiant struggle with cancer.” She reportedly passed away quietly on Saturday at home, surrounded by her family.

Anita resigned her work as a secretary in the late 1960s and joined up with her sisters Bonnie, June, and Ruth to establish the Pointer Sisters, a group that would go on to become famous.

Through a string of legendary hits, they rose to become one of the most well-known bands of the 1970s.

To name a few songs by Anita;

“I’m So Excited,” “Jump,” “Slow Hand,” “Fire,” “He’s So Shy,” and “Neutron Dance.” If you haven’t heard all these songs, you should take a listen, because they’re awesome.

The group won Grammys and many other awards, and they were the first African American group to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.