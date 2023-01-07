“Being a single mom comes with stigma” – Flavor’s babymama, Anna Banner says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Anna Banner, Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2013 and baby mama to Veteran singer, Flavour has opened up on the challenges of being a single mum.

The mother of one, who shares a baby girl with singer Flavour, took to her Instagram story to comment on the discrimination and stigma single mothers face.

She stated that people don’t discuss the stigma that single mothers experience, how they are prejudged, or the prejudice they encounter from the majority of corporations.

Anna Banner defended all single mothers by saying that it isn’t a disease.

In her words:

“No one talks about the stigma that comes with being a single mom! It’s quite sad. People judge you before meeting you. Being a single mom isn’t a disease my dear.
Single moms also experience discrimination from most brands! Yes! I said it!”.

