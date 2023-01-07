“Being a single mom comes with stigma” – Flavor’s babymama, Anna Banner says

Anna Banner, Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2013 and baby mama to Veteran singer, Flavour has opened up on the challenges of being a single mum.

The mother of one, who shares a baby girl with singer Flavour, took to her Instagram story to comment on the discrimination and stigma single mothers face.

She stated that people don’t discuss the stigma that single mothers experience, how they are prejudged, or the prejudice they encounter from the majority of corporations.

Anna Banner defended all single mothers by saying that it isn’t a disease.

In her words: