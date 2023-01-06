“Did Chioma tell you I have a problem with her?” – Sina Rambo’s former wife, Korth, blows hot

Dagmar Heidi Korth, estranged wife of Sina Rambo Adeleke, has addressed rumours of beef with Davido’s wife, Chioma.

In a recent post, Korth revealed that she is no longer an “Adeleke” and addressed those saying she’s having issues with Chioma.

She stated that her divorce process is on the way, and warned netizens to leave her alone and stop causing unnecessary competition.

In her words:

“I want to make it known that I am no longer an Adeleke please. My divorce process is on the way. So you all leave me alone to leave my life in peace. Stop causing unnecessary competition.

“Did Chioma personally ever tell you that I have a problem with her? Please leave me alone I am not an Adeleke anymore they can have it I don’t want to.”

