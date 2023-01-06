Dino Melaye accuses Tinubu and team of using Photoshop on Ebuka’s picture

Senator Dino Melaye has accused the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his team of editing out Ebuka’s face on his photo and replacing it with Tinubu’s.

The politician took to his page to share a photo of Ebuka and an edited one which he claims to be fake.

Sharing the photos, he wrote;

“See how Tinubu dem photoshop Ebuka’’s picture,plus feather and ring placed in same position. Oga ooo. There is nothing original about this Emilokan man. SDM”

Check out reactions gathered:

ola_shile_ wrote: “Ebuka should file a lawsuit ow against Balablu for impersonation”

bamidelepraize wrote: “Can you just focus on your candidate and stop giving this man free publicity. Don’t you have something to promote about your principal?”

seunbharbs wrote: “How do you notice these things”