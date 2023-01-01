Don’t tell people what to do – Monalisa Stephen slams Teni for sharing weight loss journey

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Monalisa Stephen, a Nollywood actress, and body positivity advocate has slammed Teni for sharing her weight loss journey.

Recall that Teni revealed why she embarked on a weight loss journey. According to the ‘Billionaire’ crooner, she realized that her excessive weight gain could lead to death. She started working on shredding off her weight.

In response to Teni’s weight loss journey, Monalisa stated that it is not in Teni’s place to tell people what to do with their bodies. Speaking for herself, she stated that she does not consider herself to be unhealthy simply because she is overweight.

She wrote: “It’s not in your place to tell people what to do with their bodies. Lose weight if it’s affecting you but don’t assume I am unhealthy because I am fat. Fat is not the problem, fat stigma is”.

“Stop putting fat people up for dragging. We just living like everyone. Lose weight but stop the BS”.

Monalisa also seized the opportunity to address celebrities who gained fame while being fat but went on a weight loss journey thereafter.

The influencer told them to lose weight in peace and not hide under fat phobic.

She wrote: For all y’all celebs who we supported because you’re fat and flourishing. But after you gain the fanbase and lose weight which is not the problem. lose weight in peace, don’t be fat phobic now and say “I remember when I was fat. fat na bad thing but you gain sympathy and support from the fat community to get there. Be nice. Fat no be disease. Shut up already and lose your weight in peace.

See her posts below:

