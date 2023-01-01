TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance,…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s…

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy…

“I don’t want to die” – Teni reveals why she embark on weight loss journey (video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, a Nigerian singer, has revealed why she decided to lose weight.

In a video that went viral on social media, the singer revealed that she weighed 260 pounds because she ate whatever she wanted.

She realized, however, that her excessive weight gain could lead to death so she started working out to lose weight.

READ ALSO

VIDEO: Singer Portable arrives concert in White coffin

Singer, Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion as ‘post…

In a melodious rendition and picture collage, Tensi said, “This is me at 260 pounds. i dey chop anything I like and I kon realize say you only get one life cus aye o pe meji (Life has no duplicate). Me I no won die, see as I fresh and I fine, gbogbo won ko mi je (everyone started liking me) and all the boyfriend and girlfriends gbogbo won ko mi je. I am never going back there, if you need inspiration, you are looking at me right now.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy Austin as she…

23-year-old influencer raises eyebrows after buying house and office worth over…

Odunlade Adekola receives huge money cake, frames and more on his 46th birthday…

“Try to rest and stop doing everything to pepper your husband’s first wife” –…

Burna Boy saves his assistant from having accident on stage during concert…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I don’t want to die” – Teni reveals why she embark on weight loss…

“I thought my feelings had died with my past” – Blessing CEO and IVD spark…

Man in shock as lady agrees to ‘hookup’ with him two days to her wedding

BBNaija’s Nengi marks 25th birthday with steamy bathtub photos

Singer, Seyi Vibez offers scholarship to talented boy who sang his song

Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu…

“I want a good man with family oriented mindset” – Actress…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More