“I don’t want to die” – Teni reveals why she embark on weight loss journey (video)

Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, a Nigerian singer, has revealed why she decided to lose weight.

In a video that went viral on social media, the singer revealed that she weighed 260 pounds because she ate whatever she wanted.

She realized, however, that her excessive weight gain could lead to death so she started working out to lose weight.

In a melodious rendition and picture collage, Tensi said, “This is me at 260 pounds. i dey chop anything I like and I kon realize say you only get one life cus aye o pe meji (Life has no duplicate). Me I no won die, see as I fresh and I fine, gbogbo won ko mi je (everyone started liking me) and all the boyfriend and girlfriends gbogbo won ko mi je. I am never going back there, if you need inspiration, you are looking at me right now.”

