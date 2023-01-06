How do I tell my mum? – Young lady seeks advice as pregnancy test turns positive (Video)

A young Nigerian woman has expressed her distress on social media, alleging that she is pregnant and is unsure of what to do.

She displayed a pregnancy test kit that indicated she was carrying a kid and it was positive, but she broke down in tears when she realized she was in trouble.

The woman with tears streaming down her face asked for advice on how to tell her mother the news in a video shared on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, omobolaji_ said; Use am do surprise call ajoke surprise

lordjaid; You better dey say you get belle, some people dey find it with money

tipzy_01; Weyrey abi you’re happy low key 😂

abimbola__25; Anyhow you like you dy craze

_brown_tomi; Why you dey ask us😂

mayorteju; Why you dae cry😂😂😂

chiflex_65; When dem dey give you missionary you no call us na you Dey ask us wettin you dey tell your mama 😂😂Dey play just dey play 😂😂