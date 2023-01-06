TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed…

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

How do I tell my mum? – Young lady seeks advice as pregnancy test turns positive (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian woman has expressed her distress on social media, alleging that she is pregnant and is unsure of what to do.

She displayed a pregnancy test kit that indicated she was carrying a kid and it was positive, but she broke down in tears when she realized she was in trouble.

The woman with tears streaming down her face asked for advice on how to tell her mother the news in a video shared on Instagram.

READ ALSO

Poverty destroys true love in marriage – Lady issues warning…

Nigerian lady blames God for her pain and failure

Watch the video below:

Reacting, omobolaji_ said; Use am do surprise call ajoke surprise

lordjaid; You better dey say you get belle, some people dey find it with money

tipzy_01; Weyrey abi you’re happy low key 😂

abimbola__25; Anyhow you like you dy craze

_brown_tomi; Why you dey ask us😂

mayorteju; Why you dae cry😂😂😂

chiflex_65; When dem dey give you missionary you no call us na you Dey ask us wettin you dey tell your mama 😂😂Dey play just dey play 😂😂

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex wife, Heidi throws…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed engagement (Video)

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

So I finally married in this life – Nigerian lady congratulates herself on…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

Mum punishes her sons with ‘excess enjoyment’ for always stealing…

Graduate shares testimony after surviving two accidents in one day

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I can knack for the whole day, I’m always in the mood – BBN star…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita…

“Did Chioma tell you I have a problem with her?” – Sina…

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed – Fancy Acholonu…

VIDEO: Maria’s lover Kelvin, makes up with Cubana Chief Priest months after fall…

Dino Melaye accuses Tinubu and team of using Photoshop on Ebuka’s picture

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More