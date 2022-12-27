TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over…

Deceased lawyer’s husband narrates how his pregnant wife was shot dead by policeman (Audio)

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

The husband of Omobolanle, a female lawyer who was shitdead by Assistant Superintendent of Police Drambi Vandi, Gbenga Raheem, has described how his wife was murdered.
Recall that Omobolanle was coming from an eatery with some family members on Christmas Day and had tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the cop shot at her vehicle.
The bullet was said to have hit the 41-year-old as she was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed de*d.
The woman, who had a child, was seven-month pregnant when tragedy struck.
Vandi, who was attached to the Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State, was said to have spent 33 years in the police force.

Narrating the ugly incident the victim’s husband, Gbenga, said, “On December 25, my wife, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who had come for the holiday, all went to church. On our way back, my wife said since it was Christmas Day, we should take everyone out, so, we went to a supermarket at Abraham Adesanya, then to Domino’s Pizza.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over Sophia Momodu and…

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Man in pain as wife starts sleeping with other men after catching him with a…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Them don tie person son again” – Lady reveals strange object…

Singer, Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion as ‘post Christmas gift’

Deceased lawyer’s husband narrates how his pregnant wife was shot dead by…

VIDEO: “Man on fire” – Ugoccie hypes her dad as he showers wads of cash on her

Tega breaks the internet with sultry photos, fans react

Moment young lady locked lips with a stranger for N10k (Video)

How my pregnant wife was killed by policeman on Christmas day – Gbenga…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More