Deceased lawyer’s husband narrates how his pregnant wife was shot dead by policeman (Audio)

The husband of Omobolanle, a female lawyer who was shitdead by Assistant Superintendent of Police Drambi Vandi, Gbenga Raheem, has described how his wife was murdered.

Recall that Omobolanle was coming from an eatery with some family members on Christmas Day and had tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the cop shot at her vehicle.

The bullet was said to have hit the 41-year-old as she was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed de*d.

The woman, who had a child, was seven-month pregnant when tragedy struck.

Vandi, who was attached to the Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State, was said to have spent 33 years in the police force.



Narrating the ugly incident the victim’s husband, Gbenga, said, “On December 25, my wife, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who had come for the holiday, all went to church. On our way back, my wife said since it was Christmas Day, we should take everyone out, so, we went to a supermarket at Abraham Adesanya, then to Domino’s Pizza.