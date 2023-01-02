“I endured cheating and lies from Alexx” – Fancy Acholonu rants further

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Fancy Acholonu, enraged, has continued complaining about her ex-fiancé, Alexx Ekubo’s mistreatment, and manipulation.

Recall that a long sequence of events ensued following Fancy Acholonu’s apology to Alexx after dumping him a year ago.

Fancy revealed that the actor was the one who forced her to write the public apology.

It was also reported that the actor blocked her after she apologized.

Fancy stated in response to an IG user that Alexx had succeeded in tarnishing her reputation solely because she had left him.

She said that she had endured everything a Nigerian woman would while she was with Alexx – his lies, cheating, and he was always trying to make her apologize public.

Fancy ranted on about how she never revealed the reason for their split and had never bashed him online.

The American model said that she would never remain silent and would always speak out as being silence is one of the reason many are depressed.

See her comment below:

