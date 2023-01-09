‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from wooing pretty female soldier

Popular Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy has shared his experience with a beautiful Army woman.

On his social media page, described how he noticed a female soldier who captured his attention but that he was unable to approach.

Burna Boy admitted that he lacked the courage to approach her because he had no idea how to attract a female soldier.

He did, however, add that he still has thoughts about her now despite having missed the opportunity to express his feelings to her.

In his words:

“Na so I enter igboro yesterday wey my eye see one beautiful Army woman, I nor come sure how dem take dey toast Army woman, as I no wan loose guard naim I carry my wahala commot there. But my mind still dey am like dis”.