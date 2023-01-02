I sleep with 20 men a day – Nigerian lady confesses (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has shared a video confessing and seeking help about her very high s*xual urge.

She revealed that she can sleep with 20 men within 24 hours and her situation has led her to lots of broken relationships.

She also mentioned that the condition led her to sleep with her fiance’s father and brother.

In her words,

“I just want to make a little confession, my s*xual urge is just something else. I can sleep with 15 men a day without feeling anything.

We can enter the same cap and next thing I’ll want to have s*x with you I don’t know how to control it.

The man that is supposed to marry me, I’ve slept with his father and even 2 his brother. I need someone to help me. I’ve lost 2 relationships already. I really need help.”

