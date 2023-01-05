I wish I can shutdown my companies and live baby girl lifestyle – Mercy Eke

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Eke, the Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, has expressed a desire to close down the business outlets she owns and live a private life of luxury.

She stated that if she had her way, she would close her businesses, delete her social media pages, and go enjoy herself with the money she’s made.

Mercy Eke stated this while having a chat with actress and model, Lilian Afegbai on her podcast, Lilian’s Couch.

The reality TV star also revealed that she does not make her money from social media, so she can afford not to be active online.

The Imo-born brand ambassador said that some of her colleagues like to use her name to chase clout whenever they notice that they are not getting engagements.

 

