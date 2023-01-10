TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Maria Chike apologizes for dragging Apostle Selman into her alleged cheating scandal

By Ezie Innocent

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike has apologized Apostle Selman after she mistook him for the apostle she allegedly had an affair with.

The BBNaija star had taken to Twitter to question the clergyman about their alleged cheating scandal after she mistook him for another apostle.

She wrote:

“Amen! But I’m sorry man of God, are you the one they allegedly claim I had something with? No offence but myself and my partner just laughed out loud! May God be with you amen. I found on a retweet please don’t be offended”.

Some hours later, she deleted the post and tendered her apology to the him for the mistake.

She wrote;

“I stand corrected. My apologies for getting names mixed up/wrong. Find it in your good heart to forgive my innocent tweet. Remain blessed.”

