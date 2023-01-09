My lover is cheating with another woman – Side chic cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A mistress has disapproved of her lover starting another relationship with another lady apart from she and his main girlfriend.

She complained that the man should only be dating two women, not three, and vowed to use all means at her disposal to sabotage his connection with the third one.

The lady claims that she is fighting for the main chic because she likes her and wants her to wed their lover.

She added that before they advanced their friendship when he was still in a relationship, she and the man were closest friends.

She claimed that they share an irrational bond that she does not want to let go of and doesn’t want another woman to take her place.

In her words:

“My boyfriend is cheating on me and his main girl with another girl. We can’t be 3 women in this relationship naw. I really like the main girl, I want him to marry her. I’m going to ruin it with the new girl.

Please he was my bestie before he found his main. We have some crazy bond and i don’t want to end it. No overtaking for here. The guy is for me and the main girl.

Oh yeah yeah, I actually like his main girl oo. I’m just protecting him for her when they fight I hold him down for her so that no one will do overtaking. After they marry naaa, I will walk away”

