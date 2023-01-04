Portable becomes first Nigerian artiste to hold show inside river (Video)

Popular music star Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has shutdown Port Harcourt, Rivers state with an fun new year concert.

The Portable Live In Concert 2022 tour, which the Zazuu star is now on, included a performance for fans in a river in the region.

He is now the first musician from Nigeria to perform at a concert on a body of water.

Portable took to Instagram to express his gratitude for everyone in advance of his debut performance in Port Harcourt since breaking into the public eye in December 2021.

He posted a clip from the performance in which he danced and sang with his characteristic vigor to individuals submerged in the water.

Portable wrote; “Wahala Wahala Wahala 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Bizza Bizza Akoi port harcourt Asarama town IKA Of AFRICA Portable Omolalomi performing in the middle of water 😁😁

It’s another new year again we go harder👌👌life of an hustler 🎤🎤 Akoi Million Fans in the river ❤️❤️❤️”

Watch the video below: