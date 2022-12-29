VIDEO: Singer Portable arrives concert in White coffin

Controversial Nigerian Singer, Portable has made a dramatic entrance at one of his concert where he arrived in a white coffin.

The singer, on Wednesday night, December 28th held his Portable Live in Concert at African Shrine.

The highlight of the night was when the father of four arrived stage in a coffin. In the video, Portable could be seen entering a coffin as he was been transported to the stage .

This isn’t the first time, Portable is making his love for Coffins known.

Just weeks back, he stirred the internet when he tattooed a coffin on his face.

The Zazuu star while in was in Cyprus for his concert decided to get a different look as he opted for some new works of art on his face.

Portable could be seen sitting on a chair while a White man provided him the drawings he wanted in a video he posted on his Instagram page. On one side of his face, he has what appears to be a casket, and on his forehead is the writing Ika of Africa.

These are additions to the many tattoos the crooner already has on his body.